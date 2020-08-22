Bafana Bafana lines up friendly games amid November football action

The Afcon qualification campaign was suspended in March this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Before hosting and travelling to Sao Tome and Principe, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is organising two friendly matches between October 5-13 to get his charges ready for battle.

“I am trying to arrange two friendly matches in October to prepare for the two Sao Tome matches in November,” said Ntseki.

After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between March 22-30 in 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier before travelling to Sudan for the final encounter of the qualification matches.

Meanwhile, a Safa Technical Committee meeting has been scheduled for all national team coaches including those for Banyana Banyana, Under-23, Under-20 and Under-17 with the new technical director to present their plans in preparations for the resumption of international matches.