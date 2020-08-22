Bafana Bafana lines up friendly games amid November football action

Before hosting and travelling to Sao Tome and Principe, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is organising two friendly matches between October 5-13 to get his charges ready for battle.
“I am trying to arrange two friendly matches in October to prepare for the two Sao Tome matches in November,” said Ntseki.
After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between March 22-30 in 2021 when they host Ghana in the penultimate qualifier before travelling to Sudan for the final encounter of the qualification matches.
Meanwhile, a Safa Technical Committee meeting has been scheduled for all national team coaches including those for Banyana Banyana, Under-23, Under-20 and Under-17 with the new technical director to present their plans in preparations for the resumption of international matches.
Other Cosafa fixtures for 2021 include Undet-15 boys’ tournament in Lesotho in April/May, Under-17 men in August, Under-20 men in eSwatini, Under-20 women in Lesotho, Banyana Banyana in Zambia, Beach Soccer in Durban and Futsal in Mozambique.
The Under-17 Women’s team will play Morocco home and away in November for the final World Cup qualifiers.
Safa has also written a letter to the government requesting that amateur football should start to officially play on Level 2.
“We are happy that the National Soccer League has resumed. Our compliance officers are working very well with the league and we want to thank the NSL and the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture for their full cooperation,” said Safa CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe.
“The domestic season will be completed in time for Safa to register the PSL clubs for participation in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup,” said Motlanthe.
