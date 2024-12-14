Balobedu welcome new Queen – counsellor

The chief counsellor to the newly recognised Queen Masalanabo Modjadji is ecstatic that President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally settled the Modjadji Queenship matter.

Speaking exclusively to Sunday World, Chief Counsellor Prof Mathole Motshekga said since the president made his announcement, people have called incessantly to express “their support and excitement”.

Ramaphosa announced on Thursday the recognition of Princess Masalanabo as queen of the Balobedu Queenship.

Time to focus on the future

Motshekga said that after many years of legal wrangling and disputes, “this offers a rare moment to unify” the nation and to “focus the people on the future”.

He said the next urgent agenda item for the queen is the formation of the Queen’s Council, which will draw from “all senior traditional leaders under the Queenship”.

“Together with the Queen’s Council, we will then start preparing for the inauguration in March next year,” he said.

The Queen wants to be augurated in March

The Royal House had proposed April 11 for the big day, he added.

“But the queen herself had insisted, for reasons only known to herself, on March 12. Of course this still needs to be negotiated with the President and Limpopo premier.

“We had proposed to her April 11 because its the day on which her mother was inaugurated but she wants March 12.

“I can tell you that this is one appointment that has united all Balobedu people, they are behind it, they are phoning day and night and it has also won the support of other royal households.”

Moment to rebuild the nation

He said the queen has already been invited to attend an event in Sekhukhuneland where the government will hand over the certificate of recognition to the Regent, acting king.

“We see this as a very important nation-building exercise.”

The Presidency said the Queenship of the Balobedu was recognised in 2016, when Queen Modjadji, at just 16 years old “could not legally ascend the throne”.

“Since then, His Royal Highness, Prince Mpapatla Modjadji – the now Queen’s maternal uncle – has held the fort for her as a Regent until she turned 18.

“The Queen has turned 18 and ascends the throne as Queen Modjadji VII of [the] Balobedu nation. In accordance with Section 12(8)(a) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019, as soon as the successor to the position of a queen/king ceases to be a minor, the rightful successor must be recognised by the President as the queen/king. “A certificate of recognition must be issued after her/his name has been published in the Gazette,” the statement read.

A time of great significance The Presidency said this marked a “new chapter and is a moment of great significance to the rich history of Balobedu Nation”. “On behalf of [the] government, President Ramaphosa wishes Her Majesty a long and prosperous reign and looks forward to working with Her Majesty and the Royal Family in advancing socio-economic development of people living under the jurisdiction of [the] Balobedu Queenship,” the statement read.

Additional reporting SAnews.gov.za