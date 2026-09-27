Barrick Mining reaches deal with Mali gold unions, averting strike

Canada’s Barrick Mining has reached an agreement with unions representing workers at its Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine in western Mali, Bloomberg News reported today, citing Abdoulaye Coulibaly of Mali’s National Workers’ Union.

“The strike threat has been resolved,” Coulibaly said, according to the Bloomberg report.

Coulibaly added that the agreement involved workers at Food & Events Africa, Somilo SA and Gounkoto SA.

Barrick Mining did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. The union could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier this month, unions representing Barrick Mining’s gold workers said they would begin strike action towards the end of September if demands related to overtime pay, reimbursement of mission expenses and implementation of labour agreements were not met.

Separate strike notices were also submitted by Barrick’s catering and support staff contractor Food & Events Africa as well as workers in Mali’s mining regulator and other mining administration agencies.

Mali, one of Africa’s leading gold producers, resolved a dispute with Barrick in November last year over profit-sharing and control of the Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex after two years of negotiations.

The military-led government has tightened its grip on the mining sector under a 2023 mining code aimed at boosting state revenues from the country’s natural resources.