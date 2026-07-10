Beyond unemployment: Why AI could become South Africa’s greatest youth empowerment tool

Youth unemployment remains one of South Africa’s greatest challenges. It is more than an economic issue. It is a question of dignity, inclusion, social mobility and hope.

Every year, thousands of young South Africans leave schools, colleges and universities ready to contribute to society, only to find themselves entering an economy that is struggling to create jobs at the scale required.

According to Statistics South Africa, youth unemployment among people aged 15 to 34 stands at 45.8%, while unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 exceeds 60%. Behind these statistics are millions of stories of resilience, ambition and determination. They are the stories of graduates unable to find work, aspiring entrepreneurs struggling to access opportunities and young people searching for pathways to prosperity in communities where economic activity is often limited.

Rise of AI

Yet amid these challenges lies an opportunity unlike anything previous generations have experienced.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI), digital platforms and the creator economy is changing the way people work, learn and earn. Across the world, technology is lowering barriers to entry, enabling individuals to build businesses, acquire skills and access markets that were once beyond their reach.

Equipping youth to participate in the future

The question is no longer whether technology will reshape the future of work. It already is. The real question is whether South Africa’s young people will be equipped to participate in that future. Encouragingly, government has recognised the importance of building a digitally skilled society. Through the National Digital and Future Skills Strategy, South Africa has committed itself to developing the capabilities required to participate in a modern, technology-driven economy. Digital skills, innovation, data science and emerging technologies are increasingly recognised as critical drivers of future growth and competitiveness.

This shift in thinking is important because it challenges the long-held belief that economic participation is only possible through formal employment. For decades, young people have been encouraged to study, graduate and seek jobs. While that pathway remains important, technology is creating entirely new forms of entrepreneurship, freelancing, content creation and digital commerce.

A significant opportunity

Today, a young person with a smartphone, internet access and the right skills can build a business from almost anywhere in the country. Artificial intelligence is accelerating this transformation. A young entrepreneur can use AI tools to conduct market research, develop a business plan, design a logo, build a website, create marketing content and manage customer engagement. Tasks that once required specialist expertise and significant financial resources can increasingly be completed faster and more affordably.

For young people living in townships, rural communities and underserved areas, this presents a significant opportunity.

A student in Mamelodi can provide digital marketing services to clients across South Africa and beyond. A young entrepreneur in Mdantsane can launch an online store without renting physical premises. A content creator in Soweto can build an audience and generate income through partnerships and digital platforms. A software developer in Polokwane can provide services to clients anywhere in the world. Artificial intelligence is not replacing ambition. It is amplifying capability. Perhaps the greatest opportunity lies in learning.

AI-powered tools are helping people learn faster

For generations, access to quality education and skills development was often determined by geography, resources and proximity to institutions. Today, AI-powered tools are helping people learn faster, access information more easily and develop practical skills on demand.

A young person can learn coding, digital marketing, graphic design, entrepreneurship, data analytics or content creation from a smartphone. They can receive guidance, generate ideas, test concepts and refine their skills in real time. Knowledge that was once difficult to access is increasingly available at the touch of a screen.

A powerful democratising force

In many ways, AI has the potential to become a powerful democratising force. However, opportunity may be digital, but access remains unequal. Millions of young South Africans still face barriers that make participation in the digital economy difficult. The cost of data remains a challenge for many households. Devices are often shared among family members, while connectivity remains inconsistent in some communities. For many students, simply getting online remains a daily struggle.

We cannot speak meaningfully about digital inclusion while young people are forced to ration data bundles or rely on unreliable connectivity to learn, apply for opportunities or build businesses. If South Africa is serious about unlocking the potential of its youth, affordable connectivity must become a national priority. Access to data today is as important as access to electricity was for previous generations. It is the infrastructure upon which learning, entrepreneurship and innovation increasingly depend. This requires collaboration between government, telecommunications companies, educational institutions and the private sector.

Practical interventions needed

Imagine a South Africa where every learner and student has access to zero-rated educational and AI learning platforms. Imagine township innovation hubs equipped with high-speed internet, digital mentors and practical training programmes. Imagine public libraries transformed into digital skills centres where young people can learn, innovate and build businesses. These ideas are not aspirational ideals. They are practical interventions that could significantly expand access to opportunity.

The private sector also has a critical role to play. Businesses should view digital empowerment not simply as a social responsibility initiative, but as an investment in South Africa’s future competitiveness. Expanding access to digital skills, entrepreneurship programmes and AI literacy will help build a generation capable of participating in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Importantly, we must also change the way we think about employment. The conversation cannot be limited to how many jobs are being created. We should also be asking how many entrepreneurs are being enabled, how many digital businesses are being launched and how many young people are creating sustainable income streams through technology.

Artificial intelligence will not solve South Africa’s unemployment crisis on its own. No technology can replace sound economic policy, quality education or inclusive economic growth. But AI can become a powerful catalyst. It can help young people learn faster, start businesses more affordably, access global markets and unlock opportunities that were previously inaccessible.

South Africa’s young people do not lack talent. They do not lack creativity. They do not lack determination.

What many lack is access. Access to affordable data. Access to digital skills. Access to mentorship. Access to technology. Access to opportunities. If we can bridge those gaps, artificial intelligence could become one of the most powerful youth empowerment tools in our country’s history. The future of South Africa’s economy will not be shaped only in boardrooms or government offices. It will also be shaped in classrooms, township innovation hubs, student residences, libraries and homes where young people are using technology to learn, create, innovate and build.

Our responsibility is clear. We must ensure that artificial intelligence does not become another force that deepens inequality. Instead, it must become a bridge to inclusion, entrepreneurship and shared prosperity.

Because the true promise of AI is not the technology itself. It is what South Africa’s young people can achieve when they have access to it.