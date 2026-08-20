Bid to reinstate North West acting municipal manager backfires on lobby group

Disgruntled community members who believed it was their duty to get a municipal manager they thought had been unfairly dismissed her job back, have been left with a hefty legal bill after their case failed a basic test of the law.

The High Court in Mahikeng found that Dr Auchalie Mothupi had never been dismissed as acting municipal manager of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality. Instead, her appointment had simply expired by operation of law.

Gatvol Lobby Group NPC had approached the court urgently seeking to effectively return Mothupi to the municipality’s top administrative seat.

The civic organisation wanted the court to suspend what it believed was a July 3 council resolution removing Mothupi and prevent the municipality from recognising anyone else as acting municipal manager pending a review.

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But the court found the case was built around a decision that did not exist.

“There is, and never was, a resolution removing Dr Mothupi,” the court said.

Mothupi was seconded in December 2025 after the municipality’s previous municipal manager was placed on precautionary suspension pending disciplinary proceedings.

Her initial three-month appointment was extended for another three months, taking her tenure to June 19. The court found this exhausted the six-month ceiling imposed by section 54A of the Municipal Systems Act.

Her appointment therefore expired automatically without the council needing to fire, remove, or hold a hearing for her.

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The municipality later appointed France Temeki Mabokela as acting municipal manager from July 6.

Gatvol also complained that councillors received about 40 hours’ notice for the July 3 special council meeting instead of the prescribed 48 hours. The court found the municipality had substantially complied with the requirement, and the meeting was properly quorate.

Gatvol suffered another blow because it had not joined Mabokela in proceedings despite seeking relief directly affecting his position.

The court dismissed Part A of the application and ordered Gatvol to pay the legal costs of the municipality, MEC and council speaker on Scale C, including two counsel.

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