BMA official arrested over R600 passport corruption at Maseru Port

A Border Management Authority (BMA) official has been arrested for allegedly accepting a R600 bribe to fraudulently endorse the passport of a Lesotho national just a day before South Africans took to the streets demanding tougher enforcement of the country’s immigration laws.

The arrest, announced by Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber on Friday, comes as government faces mounting pressure to tighten border controls following the nationwide June 30 anti-illegal immigration protests, during which demonstrators accused authorities of failing to curb corruption and unlawful entry at ports of entry.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the official allegedly accepted the payment on June 29 at the Maseru Port of Entry to unlawfully stamp the passport of a Lesotho national despite her not presenting herself at the immigration counter, a legal requirement for entry into South Africa.

The alleged scheme only unravelled after the woman was arrested by the South African Police Service in an unrelated matter. Investigators subsequently uncovered information suggesting that a payment had allegedly been channelled through intermediaries to secure the fraudulent immigration endorsement.

A joint investigation involving Home Affairs’ Counter Corruption branch, SAPS Crime Intelligence and the Ladybrand Detectives led to the arrest of the official on Thursday.

Accused charged with corruption

The accused has been charged with corruption and is expected to appear in the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities warning that additional arrests could follow.

Welcoming the arrest, Schreiber said it demonstrated government’s determination to dismantle corruption within the immigration system.

“Every corrupt official who undermines the integrity of South Africa’s border management system must know that the net is closing,” he said.

“We are working relentlessly across the Home Affairs ecosystem with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who abuse the public’s trust are identified, arrested and prosecuted.”

‘Restoring confidence in the country’s borders’

The minister said rooting out corruption was essential to restoring confidence in the country’s borders.

“We will not stop until corruption has been rooted out from every part of the Home Affairs ecosystem. That is how we will restore the rule of law and build a secure immigration system that serves the interests of South Africa,” Schreiber said.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after the BMA processed the repatriation of thousands of foreign nationals through various ports.

For many protesters, weak border controls and corruption among immigration officials have become symbolic of broader failures in enforcing South Africa’s immigration laws. Friday’s arrest is therefore likely to add fresh scrutiny to the integrity of officials entrusted with safeguarding the country’s ports of entry.

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