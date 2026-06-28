News

Boks ready to go full swing into Nations Championship

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Rassie Erasmus of South Africa looks on prior to the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at DHL Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

As the Springboks wrapped up their Nations Championship training camp this week, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was satisfied that the building blocks were in place for the squad to switch into full Test mode before next week’s competition opener against England.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • As the Springboks wrapped up their Nations Championship training camp this week, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was satisfied that the building blocks were in place for the squad to switch into full Test mode before next week’s competition opener against England.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.