Brakpan court denies bail to man accused of killing state witness

The Brakpan Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to a 42-year-old man accused of orchestrating and carrying out the murder of a key state witness, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed.
- The Brakpan Magistrate’s Court denied bail to Matipandile Sotheni, accused of orchestrating and carrying out the murder of key state witness Marius van der Merwe.
- Sotheni faces multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearm/ammunition, and theft of state property.
- Van der Merwe had testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in November 2025, after which Sotheni allegedly conspired to kill him and opened fire at his residence on December 5, killing him.
- Sotheni was arrested on March 14 following investigations by a specialized police task team linked to the Madlanga Commission.
- Bail was denied due to the risk of flight and potential interference in the investigation; the case is postponed to July 30 for further investigation.
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