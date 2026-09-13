Broad-based BEE deal unravels as tender fraud case closes firm

What began as a broad-based BEE ownership deal at Johannesburg engineering company NJM Heat-Treatment and NDE Services ended in tears and a court process that has also led to its shutdown.

Its feuding directors and associates are facing multiple charges, including fraud and alleged fronting in connection with lucrative contracts.

The company’s collapse comes as its three directors and three associates stand trial over allegations that black shareholders were used to secure business through the company’s B-BBEE credentials.

Sunday World first reported on the scandal in 2023 after NJM shareholder and businesswoman Baleseng Zinyana, who held a 26% stake in the company, blew the whistle on alleged financial irregularities.

Baleseng lodged a complaint with the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, accusing NJM’s auditors of allegedly manipulating the company’s financial records.

The complaint was followed by an investigation by the Hawks, which culminated in the arrests of NJM directors Mark Douglas Smith, Alexander Elias Roditis, Vanessa Chungu, Raymond Crozier, Guy Phillip le Roux and Ronald James Hoy.

The fraud charges they are facing also involve other entities, including Dasmar Engineering and Thermo Jet.

The State alleges that the accused falsely claimed to have a valid shareholders’ agreement and engaged in alleged fronting practices in contravention of the B-BBEE Act.

It is alleged that the companies secured contracts from major state-owned and private entities, including Eskom and Sasol, worth an estimated R400-million.

The allegations are being tested in court.

On Thursday, the matter resumed in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, where the six accused appeared as the State began presenting its case.

The State’s first witness, Jack Madzivhandila, told the court that he was initially a 26% black shareholder in NJM.

Madzivhandila said Baleseng’s father, Joseph Zinyana, who owns engineering company New Age Engineering Solutions, had initially bought the shares on his behalf.

Madzivhandila said he entered into an agreement with Joseph to repay the cost of the shares through dividends NJM generated. He was subsequently appointed the company’s CEO, while Smith remained managing director.

Madzivhandila said his relationship with Smith deteriorated after he allegedly began being excluded from key operational and financial decisions.

“While working at NJM as CEO with 26% shares within the company, I noticed that the first accused (Smith) started to sideline me on operational matters and decision-making, telling me that this was his company and that I could not tell him anything.”

He said he was eventually denied access to important company documents. He decided to return the shares to Joseph because he was not receiving dividends and believed he would struggle to repay him.

Madzivhandila said he remained CEO for about three years after returning the shares before eventually resigning.

He told the court that Joseph subsequently transferred the shares to his daughter, Baleseng, making her an NJM shareholder. NJM later allocated 25% of its shares to Chungu, resulting in the company being 51% women-owned.

Madzivhandila said the ownership structure was intended to improve the company’s B-BBEE score and assist it in securing contracts.

NJM subsequently obtained projects based on its B-BBEE status but he became concerned about the company’s ownership and financial arrangements.

Madzivhandila, a lawyer by profession who also works as New Age’s legal manager, said he later assisted Baleseng with a court application against NJM.

In 2017, Baleseng approached the Johannesburg High Court under section 163 of the Companies Act, alleging oppressive or prejudicial conduct and seeking access to NJM’s financial and accounting records.

The application sought an independent forensic audit to establish the value of her shares.

Madzivhandila told the court that Baleseng had become suspicious after allegedly identifying discrepancies between NJM’s management accounts and audited financial statements. The matter was eventually decided in Baleseng’s favour.

Madzivhandila said that on June 22, 2023, Judge Fiona Dippenaar ordered a buy-out of Baleseng’s 26% shareholding, backdated to May 8, 2022, with NJM required to pay her the value of her shares. The buy-out had still not taken place.

He also testified that he handed income and financial statements to the Hawks investigating officer as part of the evidence relating to the alleged criminal conduct at NJM.

Under questioning by senior State prosecutor advocate Pretty Mabunda, Madzivhandila was asked whether NJM was operating. He said he did not know.

But outside court on Friday, Smith told Sunday World that NJM had closed.

“The company had shut down after this case came to the fore and 400 employees lost their jobs,” Smith said.

Magistrate Phindi Kwesa postponed the case until October 21, when Madzivhandila is expected to be cross-examined by the defence after completing his testimony.