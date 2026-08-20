Brown Mogotsi to launch third bail bid after court setback

Brown Mogotsi is set to make a third attempt to secure his freedom after the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court postponed his matter to allow his legal team to bring a fresh bail application based on alleged new facts.

The 45-year-old remains behind bars after his previous bid for bail was rejected, with his appeal against the High Court’s decision dismissed on July 29.

The latest postponement to August 25 was requested by Mogotsi’s defence to prepare for the new bail application.

The alleged political fixer’s case stems from an incident in November last year, when he allegedly reported to police that he had been attacked while driving alone in Vosloorus.

According to the allegations, Mogotsi told police that occupants of a bakkie pursued his vehicle and fired several shots at him, forcing him to stop and flee on foot.

Read: North West businessman Brown Mogotsi to languish in jail as court denies him bail

However, the State disputes his version of events and alleges that the shooting was deliberately staged.

The prosecution contends that Mogotsi’s report to police was false and that the firearm was intentionally discharged to create the impression that an attempt had been made on his life.

Mogotsi faces five charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, defeating or obstructing the administration of justice and perjury.

Also Read: Brown Mogotsi case postponed as court orders state to hand over docket

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expected to oppose the latest bail application and present its arguments when the matter returns to court.

For now, Mogotsi remains in custody as he prepares to put his third bid for bail before the court.

The latest application will test whether the alleged new facts presented by his defence are sufficient to change the previous decisions denying him bail.

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