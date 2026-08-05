Cape Town airport runway reopens after Kenya plane tyre failure

Cape Town International Airport’s main runway has reopened after being closed for several hours on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Kenya Airways aircraft’s tyre burst on landing at the airport, causing flight disruptions after the main runway was closed, though all passengers disembarked safely.

The flight was from Nairobi.

South Africa’s Airports Management Company said the Kenya Airways plane was disabled on the main runway for several hours before the runway could reopen and flights resume.

Some flights may still be delayed

Earlier, flights into Cape Town had been diverted to other airports and international departures put on hold.

Some flights may still be delayed as operations return to normal, Airports Company South Africa said in a statement.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Kenya Airways apologised for the incident and said that its engineers and technical team were working to get the plane fixed.

It also said it had cancelled the return flight to Nairobi.

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