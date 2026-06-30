‘Cat’ Matlala case focuses on legal delays before July trial

Pre-trial proceedings in the attempted murder case involving businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused focused on administrative and legal issues in the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Matlala appeared alongside Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and his wife, Tsakane Matlala.

The accused face 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder, linked to multiple shootings that allegedly took place across Johannesburg between 2022 and 2024.

The latest appearance comes just days after Matlala pleaded guilty in a separate matter before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court involving the alleged irregular awarding of a R228 million South African Police Service Medicare24 contract.

The case is unrelated to the attempted murder trial before the South Gauteng High Court.

Tuesday’s appearance centred on confirming outstanding legal and administrative matters, particularly those relating to accused number five, Musa Kekana, as pre-trial preparations continue before the trial’s commencement.

During proceedings, the court heard that legal funding for one of the accused had been finalised.

Attention then turned to representations submitted on behalf of Kekana to the National Prosecuting Authority’s national office.

The state informed the court that the representations had been received but that the deputy national director of public prosecutions responsible for considering the matter was on leave. State prosecutor Elize Le Roux indicated that consideration of the application would resume when the official returned next week.

The judge, however, expressed concern that the delay could leave the accused in limbo and ordered the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria to respond to the representations by close of business on Friday, July 10, 2026.

The matter was postponed until July 20, 2026, when the trial is scheduled to begin.

The court ordered that accused one, two and three remain in custody, while the bail of accused four and five was extended until the next court date.

Both were warned to appear when proceedings resume.

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