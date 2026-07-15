Why Cat Matlala’s testimony at Madlanga postponed

Controversial tender businessman and alleged underworld kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has asked the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to postpone his appearance, with his legal team arguing that they cannot properly advise him until they have reviewed records relating to a failed plea agreement with the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

The application was fiercely challenged by both the commission and its evidence leaders, who insisted that the collapsed plea deal has no bearing on the inquiry’s mandate and that Matlala should proceed with filing a statement and answering questions within the commission’s terms of reference.

Advocate Anneline van den Heever told the commission, chaired by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, that the legal team needed to understand what had transpired during plea negotiations before Matlala could file a statement or testify.

“I cannot, at this point, in confidence, say to the commission, and I won’t permit my client to deal with those until such time as I know what they have negotiated with him, what they’ve asked him, what he’s committed to, what he’s doing,” Van den Heever said.

She maintained that discussions surrounding the abandoned plea agreement extended beyond the written document and included negotiations that could affect which questions Matlala was constitutionally entitled to answer.

“During a plea deal, there is much more than the simple wording in the PD that takes place. There are other negotiations that happen between the investigators, the client and the attorney,” she argued.

Relevance of failed plea negotiations challenged

Justice Madlanga repeatedly challenged the relevance of the failed plea negotiations to the commission’s work, highlighting that the commission was only interested in issues falling within its terms of reference.

“The earlier issue, the plea deal, its finalisation, or even non-finalisation, has nothing to do with the question I’m putting to you,” Madlanga said.

As Van den Heever persisted, the chairperson questioned why Matlala could not answer matters unrelated to his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

“I have simply not asked you that question. I am asking you a general question: on those issues on which there is no question whatsoever, what would be the basis of us not continuing with those prior to the finalisation of the criminal process?” Madlanga asked.

Plea process already declared ‘benign and void’

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi also pressed Van den Heever on why the commission should await documents from a plea process that had already been declared invalid.

“What I do not understand from you is, what is the problem? What is a hurdle to Mr Matala answering those questions if you do not know what happened in the negotiations?” Baloyi asked.

“That process has concluded and has been declared, in accordance with the law, to benign and void. So, for all intents and purposes, it never happens,” she added.

Van den Heever nevertheless stood firm, insisting that professional ethics prevented her from allowing her client to depose to an affidavit before reviewing the material.

“I cannot think of any other council that would act differently than I do,” she said.

Baloyi sought clarity on whether Matlala’s position was that he would neither file a statement nor testify until the IDAC material was received.

“Of course, that is my position at this point in time, because I’m ethically bound to act in that manner,” Van den Heever replied.

Request for additional time

She later indicated that, should the commission grant additional time, Matlala’s legal team believed they could submit a statement within two weeks.

Evidence leader advocate Mahlape Sello opposed the postponement application, arguing that the collapsed plea agreement had absolutely nothing to do with this commission.

“The plea agreement with IDAC has got absolutely nothing to do with this commission. What this commission is interested in are these terms of reference,” Sello said.

Sello said any constitutional objections could be raised when Matlala eventually testified.

The consensus reached between the commission’s evidence leaders and Matlala’s legal team has been stood down to September 1; however, Matlala must file his statement before July 29.

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