Churches condemn protests against undocumented migrants

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has issued an urgent appeal for compassion and restraint as protest action against undocumented foreign nationals spreads across several provinces.

In a pastoral letter released following a meeting of church leaders on June 2, the SACC warned of a growing wave of hostility, intimidation and attacks targeting migrants, many of them from other African countries.

The council said incidents have been reported in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Free State and the Western Cape, with some protests escalating into violence, injuries and loss of life.

“What began as growing tension has, in some instances, resulted in tragedy,” the SACC said, urging South Africans to respond with compassion rather than aggression.

‘Frustrations are real’

The SACC acknowledged that frustrations within communities are real and driven by factors such as unemployment, poor service delivery and concerns about crime and informal trading. However, it warned that targeting foreign nationals is not the solution.

Genuine grievances do not justify violence, the council said. To feel pain is one thing; to direct that pain at the wrong people and take the law into your own hands is another.

The council rejected claims that foreign nationals are to blame for South Africa’s economic struggles, arguing that deeper structural issues — including corruption, weak governance and an inadequate education system — are the root causes of unemployment and inequality.

‘Law enforcement must prevail’

It also stressed that crime should be addressed through law enforcement, not vigilantism, and cautioned against generalising criminal behaviour to entire groups of people.

“Crime has no nationality,” the SACC said.

The church body pointed to what it described as a broader failure of the state, citing weak border management, inconsistent law enforcement and poor communication as factors contributing to rising tensions.

It called on government to urgently implement measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to strengthen immigration controls, improve service delivery and restore public confidence.

Churches urged to intervene

At the same time, the SACC urged churches and communities to play an active role in promoting dialogue, countering misinformation and providing humanitarian assistance to those affected.

Congregations were encouraged to open spaces for conversation between local communities, foreign nationals, businesses and authorities, while also offering practical support such as food, shelter and healthcare.

The council also emphasised the need to combat the spread of misinformation, which it said has fuelled fear and hostility through social media.

Call for compassion

In its message, the SACC drew on biblical teachings to reinforce its call for compassion, reminding Christians of their duty to welcome and protect strangers.

“The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself,” the letter cited.

The organisation warned that turning against fellow Africans risks deepening divisions on the continent and called on South Africans to reject narratives that promote conflict.

“Who benefits when Africans turn against Africans?” the council asked.

The SACC urged citizens to act as peacemakers and to uphold the values of dignity, justice and unity, saying the current crisis demands both moral clarity and practical action.

The appeal comes amid growing national debate over undocumented migration, with recent protests highlighting tensions in communities already under economic strain.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content