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City coach Maresca plans to do things his way

By Sunday World
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City coach Maresca plans to do things his way

Manchester City’s new head coach Enzo Maresca says he will implement his own style of football, rather than attempt to copy the way Pep Guardiola’s teams played.

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  • Enzo Maresca, Manchester City’s new head coach, aims to implement his own football style rather than copying Pep Guardiola’s approach.
  • Maresca signed a three-year contract and previously worked as Guardiola’s assistant during the 2022/23 season.
  • He emphasized that while some concepts may be similar, every manager has a different approach and he does not believe in "copy and paste" tactics.
  • Acknowledging City’s hunger for trophies after recent near misses, Maresca stressed the club’s expectation to win titles.
  • His immediate focus is on day-to-day improvement, especially developing young players, rather than long-term outcomes.

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