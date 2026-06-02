City of Mbombela officials arrested over alleged illegal municipal property sales

Two City of Mbombela employees are expected to appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. This after their arrest by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit over allegations of fraud, corruption and the unlawful sale of municipal properties.

The suspects, a 42-year-old administration officer and his 54-year-old colleague, were arrested by the Hawks’ Nelspruit-based Serious Corruption Investigation team after an extensive probe into the alleged illegal transfer and sale of municipal assets.

Properties sold despite moratorium

According to preliminary investigations, the City of Mbombela Council imposed a moratorium in 2023 prohibiting the sale of municipal properties. Despite this restriction, investigators allege that several properties were unlawfully transferred and sold through fraudulent means.

The administration officer, who allegedly possessed detailed knowledge of the municipality’s property sales processes, is accused of transferring a municipal house valued at R540,000 into the name of his uncle, a person living with a disability, without the latter’s knowledge or consent. Investigators allege that the property remained under the effective control of the administration officer.

Authorities also claim that the suspect profited from the sale of another municipal property, valued at R442 000, which an unsuspecting police official purchased.

A third property, valued at R520 000, was allegedly sold to the second accused, a fellow municipal employee who investigators believe was aware of the council-imposed moratorium and the unlawful nature of the transaction.

Municipal manager’s signature forged

The Hawks also uncovered evidence suggesting that the signature of the municipal manager was forged to facilitate the property transfers.

Despite the alleged irregularities, all the transactions reportedly followed administrative procedures and were registered with the Deeds Office, resulting in title deeds being issued to the purchasers.

Investigators believe the proceeds of the sales were used for the administration officer’s personal enrichment, while the second employee allegedly acted as an accomplice with full knowledge of the unlawful transactions.

Hawks provincial head Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi warned public servants against abusing positions of trust for personal gain.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation will continue to act decisively against corruption and misconduct within public institutions. Public servants who abuse their positions of authority for personal enrichment will be brought to book,” said Nkosi.

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