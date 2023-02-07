Clubs to observe moment of silence for legendary John Moeti

A moment of silence will be observed during all the Nedbank Cup and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures this week in honour of legendary John “Dungi” Moeti.

The former Orlando Pirates skipper died on Monday morning at his home after a long illness.

He was an integral part of the Bucs squad that lifted the CAF Champions League trophy in 1995, as well as the triumphant 1996 Africa Cup of Nations Bafana Bafana squad.

After he was released by the Buccaneers, Moeti rounded off his football career at SuperSport United.

The Premier Soccer League joined the football fraternity to send its condolences to the Moeti family and the football community at large.

Meanwhile, Akhona Makalima, the SA Football Association’s (Safa) internationally acclaimed female referee, praised football lovers for giving the late match official Moeketsi Molelekoa a fitting send-off.

Molelekoa, who was killed in a car accident in January, was laid to rest in Botshabelo, Bloemfontein at the weekend.

“Football people gave our brother, friend and colleague a really dignified send-off, and for that I would like to thank various football officials who attended his funeral including several match officials, Safa officials and people from all walks of life,” said Makalima.

She said while it was tragic to have lost Molelekoa at such a young age, she found solace in the fact that many people attended the funeral and celebrated his short but fulfilling life.

