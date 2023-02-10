Cop, accomplices nabbed with stolen railway tracks

Constable Dumisani Khumalo, stationed at Sabie police station, and his accomplices, Bongani Shabangu, James Mathebula and Masonwabi Mabokwe appeared before the Graskop Magistrate Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday, facing charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen properties and damaging essential infrastructure.

The case was postponed to 16 February for a formal bail application while they remain in custody.

Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi revealed that they were arrested by security personnel at Graskop, Tweefontein on Wednesday.

“Their arrest followed information that was received from Phoenix Security about suspects who were loading Transnet railway tracks at Graskop, Tweefontein. On arrival at the identified address the suspects were caught red-handed while loading railway tracks on the truck, Bell Loader and an Isuzu LDV,” said Sekgotodi.

She added that police were notified and the case docket was handed over to the Hawks Nelspruit-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit for further investigation.

