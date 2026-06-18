Cop injured in deadly Manenberg shooting

A police officer was injured after gunmen opened fire on responding officers during a suspected gang-related shooting in Manenberg on Wednesday. One man died, with several others injured.

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who remain at large following the attack in Rio Grande Walk on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said a 22-year-old man was killed during the shooting.

“Police deployed in the area who responded to gunshots also came under fire, and as a consequence, one police official suffered injury,” he said.

The injured civilians included four men, aged 24, 35, 36 and 48, and a 56-year-old woman.

Suspects rode in grey car

According to police, the incident unfolded when a silver-grey vehicle drove down Rio Grande Walk and stopped near a group of people gathered outside a residence.

“According to reports, a silver-grey car drove down Rio Grande Walk when it stopped and the occupants alighted, random shots which were fired at the people standing in front of the premises,” said van Wyk.

Officers who were patrolling the area responded after hearing gunshots. However, upon arriving at the scene, they were allegedly targeted by the suspects.

“A 42-year-old SAPS officer was injured by shrapnel to his head. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” added van Wyk.

Emergency services transported the injured victims to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Gang-related shooting

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Manenberg SAPS is investigating one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

SAPS has appealed to members of the public who may have information about the incident to come forward.

“SAPS is also appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the investigating officer Detective Captain Thulani Konzwayo from Anti-Gang Unit on 082 378 7667 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”

Read More: Deadly shootings continue in ganglands of Cape Town

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content