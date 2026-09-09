Cops bust multimillion-rand drug lab in Erasmia, two foreign nationals arrested

Police arrested two foreign nationals on Wednesday following the discovery of a multimillion-rand clandestine Mandrax drug laboratory in Erasmia, west of Pretoria. The discovery was made during a joint operation between Crime Intelligence Head Office and the Hawks.
- This is a developing story.
- Police arrested two foreign nationals on Wednesday.
- A multimillion-rand clandestine Mandrax drug laboratory was discovered.
- The laboratory was located in Erasmia, west of Pretoria.
- The discovery occurred during a joint operation between Crime Intelligence Head Office and the Hawks.
- The story is currently developing.