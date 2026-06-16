Counterfeit goods worth R100m seized as police score another major drug bust

Law enforcement agencies have seized counterfeit goods worth more than R100-million in two major operations at a Bellville shopping complex within a week, while Western Cape police have also scored a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking.

During a multidisciplinary operation on Tuesday, members of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) National and Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Units targeted more than 40 shops at the shopping complex. Authorities confiscated counterfeit branded clothing, shoes, bags, watches, sunglasses, caps and branded packaging valued at an estimated R10-million.

The operation was conducted with the support of the Cape Town Metropolitan Police Department, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and brand protectors.

The latest seizure follows a similar operation at the same complex a week earlier, during which counterfeit goods worth more than

R98-million were confiscated.

SAPS spokesperson Lt Col Amanda van Wyk said the goods have a R10-million value.

“The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) National and Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Units, supported by various internal and external stakeholders, seized counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R10-million during a multidisciplinary operation at a shopping complex in Bellville.

Goods worth over R100m within a week

“Combined, the two operations resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth more than R100-million within a week,” she said.

“These operations form part of nationwide efforts to dismantle the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods, which threaten public safety, legitimate businesses and the country’s economy,” said van Wyk.

Meanwhile, on Monday police conducted an operation in Kuils River and they arrested a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman after acting on information about alleged drug activity at a bed-and-breakfast establishment.

Captain van Wyk said officers discovered a black bag inside the suspects’ vehicle containing mandrax tablets and tik with an estimated street value of R3-million.

Police also confiscated R17 000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Van Wyk said police seized 51 bags of mandrax tablets and five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

READ MORE: Major drug bust in Kuils river as police probe triple murder in Khayelitsha

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