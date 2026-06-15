Court delays Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala case over evidence dispute

The criminal case against alleged underworld figure and businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused has been postponed to Wednesday after proceedings in the Johannesburg High Court were delayed by legal and procedural issues.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane, and alleged contract killers Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela appeared before Acting Judge William Karam on Monday.

Co-accused Nthabiseng Nzama was absent from court.

The postponement comes as Matlala’s defence team prepares to launch an application seeking the disclosure of evidence it claims remains outstanding. The requested material includes witness statements, CCTV footage from SANRAL and tracking records relating to police vehicles.

Accused face 25 charges

The five accused are facing 25 charges, among them 11 counts of attempted murder, conspiracy, fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors allege the charges arise from three separate shooting incidents that occurred between August 2022 and January 2024.

According to the state, the accused coordinated the attacks and subsequently engaged in financial transactions designed to conceal the origin of funds connected to the alleged crimes. Prosecutors further contend that a fraudulent invoice was used to disguise the movement of money and mislead the court.

Kekana is accused one, Mabusela accused two, Matlala accused three, Tsakani Matlala accused four and Nzama accused five.

Matlala’s attempted murder charge

Among the allegations against Matlala are claims that he was involved in an attempted hit on his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. He is also linked to the shootings of taxi industry figure Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie ‘DJ Vetteys’ Mokubong.

During Monday’s proceedings, the court granted an application by Kekana’s legal representatives to withdraw from the matter.

The legal representatives noted the court’s undertaking that the new attorney would be furnished with additional memory sticks received from the state to ensure full access to all defence material.

Mabusela’s lawyer stated that his client was having a medical condition relating to his eyesight. “He is having a difficulty with his eyes at present. When he wakes up in the morning, for at least the first 15 minutes, he is unable to see. He is very concerned about his eyesight,” said the lawyer.

Mabusela is waiting for a warrant of detention, also known as a J7, to be endorsed to the effect that Mabusela is able to receive the necessary medical attention pertaining to his eyes.

When the court asked if all the accused who are not affected by the J7 and changing of legal representation will be available on Wednesday, Adv Anneline van den Heever, representing the Matlalas, said they would be available.

Slip of the tongue

The court also heard that Thobejane’s name was used by accident when it was stated in court that she submitted a statement to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. “That was an unfortunate slip of the tongue,” said the Van den Heever, adding that the wrong name was used.

“I would like to place it on record because Miss Thobejane was extremely unhappy about how it was conveyed in the media. I just want to place on record that Miss Thobejane never retracted the statement that she made to us, and she never approached IPID to make the statement,” she said.

The court adjourned the matter until June 17, while preparations continue ahead of the trial, which is expected to get under way on July 20, 2026.

“Accused one, two, and three are to remain in custody. Accused number four, you are on bail. Your bail is extended until that date and you are warned to appear,” said Karam.

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