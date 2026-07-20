Court orders forfeiture of R326m in assets linked to Morgan Maumela syndicate

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has obtained a final forfeiture order for assets worth approximately R326-million linked to the Hangwani Maumela syndicate.

The order, granted by the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, follows a preservation order issued on August 14, 2025.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the forfeited assets include luxury properties in Bantry Bay, Sandhurst, Pecanwood Estate, Zimbali Coastal Estate, Haartbeestpoort and Three Anchor Bay, as well as a fleet of luxury high performance vehicles, including several Lamborghinis and a Bentley Continental GT V8. They have also seized an Isuzu D-Max and a Regency 250 LE3 boat.

The investigation stemmed from a report by the late Babita Deokaran, the former chief director: financial accounting at the Gauteng Department of Health, who uncovered suspected procurement irregularities at Tembisa Hospital before she was assassinated in August 2021.

Subsequent forensic investigations found that 14 companies linked to the Maumela syndicate allegedly benefited unlawfully from Tembisa Hospital contracts worth more than R400-million. Investigators uncovered widespread procurement irregularities, including manipulated bidding processes, fraudulent quotations and collusion designed to ensure contracts were awarded to companies linked to the syndicate.

Financial investigations further found that much of the money received from the contracts was allegedly used to acquire luxury assets, pay bribes and fund the extravagant lifestyles of syndicate members, with only a small portion believed to have been spent on supplying goods and services.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi said the forfeiture order demonstrates the state’s commitment to fighting corruption.

“The pursuit of justice for the people of South Africa continues, particularly in the fight against corruption. Our people become victims of crime and corruption when they face inadequate healthcare, under-resourced health facilities, medicine shortages, and a lack of essential equipment.

“This is a travesty of justice,” he added.

Mothibi said the AFU plays a critical role in dismantling organised criminal networks.

“The Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is an important tool to disrupt the syndicates and ensure that they do not use the same money to fight the state.”

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions responsible for the AFU, Advocate Chuma Mtengwane, said the recovered funds would benefit the public.

“All recovered proceeds will be paid into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account where it will be ringfenced for utilization by the Gauteng Department of Health. The Criminal Asset Recovery Committee will ensure that the recovered proceeds are appropriately utilized.”

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