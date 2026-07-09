Cyril Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission deadline

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the final report deadline of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

The commission will submit its report on Monday, November 16, instead of August 31, as originally anticipated.

Opportunity to hear evidence on all listed matters

The extension granted by Ramaphosa sets an evidence deadline of Friday, 2 October, and a reporting deadline of Monday, 16 November, to enable the commission to close off topics it has opened up in the course of hearings to date.

The extension allows the commission to hear evidence on all of the matters listed in its terms of reference.

Without an extension, the commission will have to leave large parts of its work unfinished.

President Ramaphosa once again expresses his deepest appreciation for the work conducted by the commission as well as for the manner in which law enforcement agencies are following up testimony emerging from commission hearings.

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