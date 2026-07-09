Cyril Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission deadline

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the final report deadline of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.
The commission will submit its report on Monday, November 16, instead of August 31, as originally anticipated.
Opportunity to hear evidence on all listed matters
The extension granted by Ramaphosa sets an evidence deadline of Friday, 2 October, and a reporting deadline of Monday, 16 November, to enable the commission to close off topics it has opened up in the course of hearings to date.
The extension allows the commission to hear evidence on all of the matters listed in its terms of reference.
Without an extension, the commission will have to leave large parts of its work unfinished.
President Ramaphosa once again expresses his deepest appreciation for the work conducted by the commission as well as for the manner in which law enforcement agencies are following up testimony emerging from commission hearings.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the Madlanga Commission's final report deadline to November 16, from the original August 31 date.
- The extension sets a new evidence submission deadline of October 2 to allow comprehensive coverage of all topics.
- The commission requires more time to fully address all matters within its terms of reference revealed during hearings.
- Without the extension, significant portions of the commission's work would remain incomplete.
- Ramaphosa commended the commission's efforts and the responsive follow-up actions by law enforcement agencies to the testimony presented.