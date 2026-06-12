Cyril Ramaphosa orders special official funeral for AmaNdebele King Makhosoke II

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late AmaNdebele king Makhosoke II will be honoured with a special official funeral category 1, complete with military honours, this Sunday.

Ramaphosa on Friday announced that His Majesty King Makhosoke II, born Enock Makhosoke Mabhena, will be accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 1, following his passing earlier this week.

Four-decade reign

The revered AmaNdebele monarch died on Tuesday, June 9, at the age of 65 after serving on the throne for four decades as the traditional leader of the amaNdebele akwaManala.

The funeral service is set to take place at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, on Sunday, June 14. Proceedings will include ceremonial elements provided by the South African National Defence Force, reflecting the King’s stature and contribution to the nation.

President pays tribute

Ramaphosa extended his deep condolences to the royal household, including Her Majesty Queen Sekhothali, as well as to the AmaNdebele nation and the Basotho community, from which the Queen descends.

“The nation mourns the loss of a respected traditional leader who dedicated his life to serving his people and preserving the cultural heritage of the AmaNdebele,” the president said.

Flag to be flown at half-mast

In honour of the late king, Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast from Saturday, June 13 until Sunday evening.

King Makhosoke II’s passing marks the end of an era for the AmaNdebele nation, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the country as preparations for his final send-off gather pace.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content