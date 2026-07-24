Cyril Ramaphosa wins court battle to block impeachment hearing

The Western Cape High Court has granted President Cyril Ramaphosa an interim interdict preventing Parliament from proceeding with a public impeachment hearing against him.

The court handed down the judgement on Friday after hearing arguments from the parties last week. In its ruling, the court said it had carefully considered the significant issues raised by all parties despite the limited time available because of the matter’s urgency. “The first and second respondents are interdicted from proceeding with the public impeachment hearings in terms of rule 129M of the National Assembly rules. Public hearings were set to begin as part of the inquiry into findings made against the president regarding the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala game farm. President welcomes ruling

Ramaphosa said he welcomed the high court ruling granting an urgent application to temporarily interdict and pause Section 89 impeachment proceedings by Parliament.

Ramaphosa had approached the court seeking to pause the impeachment process until the court finalises a separate application by the president for a review of an independent panel’s report on the 2020 incident at his Phala Phala game farm.

In a statement issued on Friday, the presidency said Ramaphosa “notes the Western Cape High Court’s granting today” of the interdict. The ruling means Parliament’s Section 89 process will be put on hold until the review application into the panel report is concluded.

Ramaphosa said he respects the ruling handed down today, 24 July 2026.

“The president reaffirms his respect of judicial independence and separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution. The president will continue to cooperate with and abide by processes of accountability,” the presidency said.

The Section 89 process relates to Parliament’s power to remove a president for serious misconduct, violation of the Constitution, or inability to perform functions of office. The Phala Phala panel report found that the president may have a case to answer regarding the theft of foreign currency at his Limpopo farm in 2020. The review application seeks to set aside the findings and recommendations of that independent panel.

Parliament’s Impeachment Committee for the Section 89 enquiry said it has noted the Western Cape High Court judgement.

Committee to assess what can proceed: Committee Chairperson Mr Makashule Gana said the committee “notes that the interdict is against the public hearings pending the review application.”

“The committee will study the full judgement to see which aspects of the work can proceed,” Gana said.

The Section 89 process relates to Parliament’s power to remove a president for serious misconduct, violation of the Constitution, or inability to perform the functions of office.