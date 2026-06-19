Dali Mpofu comes out swinging as he takes over as embattled KZN Hawks boss’s lawyer

Adv Dali Mpofu is the newly appointed legal representative for suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona.

On Friday, Mpofu criticised the Madlanga commission about what he described as the unfair treatment of his client.

Senona returned to the commission to address allegations linking him to the 2021 theft of 541kg of cocaine, worth millions of rands, as well as claims that he may have collaborated with organised crime networks.

Objections against commission’s processes

Before Senona began his testimony, Mpofu launched a series of objections against the commission’s processes. He argued that repeated requests for information and documentation relating to allegations against Senona had either gone unanswered or had been met with responses that failed to address the concerns raised.

According to Mpofu, one response suggested that Senona should simply provide his own account without being informed of what other witnesses had said about him. He questioned whether such an approach was consistent with the commission’s obligations, arguing that individuals facing allegations should be given a meaningful opportunity to respond.

Senona’s frequent returns

Mpofu also expressed frustration over the number of times Senona has been recalled to testify. He highlighted that the suspended Hawks commander had already spent three days before the commission in January and claimed that no other witness had been required to return as frequently.

“The feeling of the general and us is that the issues he has been asked to deal with were already dealt with in his first appearance,” Mpofu said.

Additionally, Mpofu stated that the repeated questioning remained a concern for his legal team.

Commission denies withholding evidence

The commission’s evidence leader, Adv Mahlape Sello, rejected the allegations and defended the commission’s handling of the matter. She said there had never been a refusal to provide Senona with documents requested through the proper channels and pointed out that these complaints had not been raised during his earlier appearances.

Sello also disputed claims that the commission had withheld evidence. She said there was no instance in which evidence leaders had been required to produce documentation and failed to do so.

She added that the only document-related issue raised in Senona’s supplementary statement concerned material linked to former Hawks investigator Lieutenant-Colonel Jakobus Prinsloo and another witness. Those documents, Sello said, were ultimately provided to Senona two days before his supplementary statement was submitted.

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