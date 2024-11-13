Danny Jordaan, co-accused out on R20k bail each for fraud

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, Safa chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo, and businessman Trevor Neethling have been granted bail of R20,000 each. This after appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with allegations of

R1.3-million fraud and theft.

Jordaan, 73, Hluyo, 55, and Neethling, 46 made their first court appearance on Wednesday. This was at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

According to media reports, Jordan and co-accused were arrested this morning.

The trio are facing charges of fraud and theft.

Neethling’s company, Grit Communications (Pty) Ltd, is the fourth accused in the matter. He is the head of Grit Communications.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale confirmed the matter. She said warrants were issued and executed on Wednesday morning for the arrests of Jordaan, Hluyo and Neethling.

Mogale said the arrests follow an intensive investigation by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit. The Johannesburg-based unit probed allegations of R1.3-million in fraud and theft against the trio.

Allegations of fraudulent activities led to raid at Safa offices

“The allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the president of Safa used the organisation’s resources for his personal gain. These include hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company without authorisation from the Safa Board.

“The president is also reported to have violated Safa statutes. Thus prejudicing Safa an actual loss of R1.3-million,” said Mogale.

In March this year, the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation started probing the allegations. The unit executed search and seizure warrants on March 8, 2024, at the Safa’s office in Nasrec, Johannesburg. An assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for further investigation, thus leading to the arrest.

The search and seizure warrants were prompted by allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3-million.

During the search, a laptop, external hard drives, a USB and documents were seized.

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, the trio made a formal bail application.

State did not oppose bail, but set conditions

State prosecutor Adv Moagi Malebati said the state is not opposing bail. Magistrate Phillip Venter granted the three accused R20,000 bail.

Venter said the accused are not allowed to communicate with the state’s 19 witnesses directly or indirectly.

The bulk of the state witnesses are former Safa national executive committee (NEC) members.

Venter said Neethling and Hluyo must hand over their passports to the investigating officer for the duration of the case.

He said Jordaan can retain his passport due to his constant travel stemming from his Safa presidential duties. Jordaan must, however, provide the investigating officer with a written itinerary whenever he travels out of the country, he said.

Venter postponed the matter to December 5, 2024, for purposes of disclosure of the docket.

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao was present in the courtroom. Former Safa CEOs Leslie Sedibe and Tebogo Motlanthe were also present in the courtroom.

