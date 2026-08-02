Death toll rises to 11 after Free State bus crash

The Free State Department of Health has confirmed that a 47-year-old Zimbabwean woman critically injured in the N1 bus accident between Trompsburg and Edenburg has died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11.

The patient, who had been admitted to Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital as a Priority 1 case, was receiving intensive care and ventilatory support before she died on Friday, July 31.

Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital and Universitas Academic Hospital continue to treat the remaining critically and seriously injured patients.

Survivors received a compassionate visit from Zimbabwe’s Consul General in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, accompanied by the provincial Head of Health, Ernest Mohlahlo.

The Government Mortuary is coordinating the identification of the deceased, scheduled between Monday, August 3, and Friday, August 7, 2026. Details regarding repatriation will be communicated through official channels.

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