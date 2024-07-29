Doctor hijacked at Eastern Cape hospital

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has raised concern about the poor security at Dora Nginza hospital in Gqeberha, where an intern doctor was held at gunpoint in the maternity parking lot recently.

According to SAMA, the victim’s car was driven past security guards unchallenged after it was hijacked. However, the vehicle has since been recovered.

Unprepared security team

SAMA chairperson Mvuyisi Mzukwa said in a statement that “the hospital’s security team was unprepared, and some of the stolen items remain missing despite the hospital’s CEO involvement.”

Although they will be monitoring the situation, said Mzukwa, the security breach at Dora Nginza brought to light important operational problems that need to be addressed right away.

Meanwhile, SAMA members reportedly observed severe shortages of basic consumables and equipment at Livingstone Hospital, also in Gqeberha, which are “hampering necessary procedures and life-saving surgeries, negatively impacting doctors and nurses alike,” according to Mzukwa.

Mkhululi Ndamase, a spokesman for Eastern Cape health, stated that the issues were acknowledged.

Doctor offered support

“We are able to verify that one of the [intern] physicians at Dora Nginza Hospital was recently robbed at gunpoint. The department is supporting her in order to help her heal and get through this experience.

“We also confirm that the vehicle that was hijacked has since been recovered by the police,” Ndamase said.

He stated that the department condemns the acts of thuggery and lawlessness with the contempt they deserve.

“The MEC stated that she is dedicated to working with SAMA and other relevant parties to discover sustainable resolutions for every problem impacting healthcare personnel in the region.”

Prior to Ntandokazi Capa becoming the new MEC, in April, the department suffered a severe setback when a supplier threatened to disconnect hospital landlines due to nonpayment of an R50 million Telkom bill.

