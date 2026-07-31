DR Congo says Rwanda-linked armed group agrees to disarm

The Democratic Republic of the Congo says the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an armed group operating in eastern Congo, has signed a protocol committing to disarmament and the unconditional repatriation of its fighters to Rwanda.
The protocol, signed following talks facilitated by Qatar, commits the FDLR to voluntarily lay down its arms, cease hostilities and return to Rwanda.
‘Significant step towards restoring peace’
Kinshasa described the development as a significant step towards restoring peace in the conflict‑hit east and implementing the US‑brokered Washington peace agreement signed by the DRC and Rwanda in June 2025, which aimed at easing cross‑border tensions and improving security in the Great Lakes region.
Rwanda, however, rejected the announcement, saying the protocol falls outside the framework of the Washington accord, which established a jointly supervised mechanism for the neutralisation of the FDLR.
- The FDLR, an armed group in eastern DRC, signed a protocol committing to disarmament and unconditional repatriation to Rwanda.
- The protocol was signed following talks facilitated by Qatar, requiring the FDLR to cease hostilities and voluntarily lay down arms.
- The DRC views this as a significant step towards peace in the conflict-affected east and the implementation of the US-brokered Washington peace agreement.
- The Washington peace agreement, signed in June 2025, aims to ease cross-border tensions and improve security in the Great Lakes region.
- Rwanda rejected the announcement, stating the protocol falls outside the Washington accord’s framework for neutralizing the FDLR.