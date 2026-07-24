Dramatic turn in Cat Matlala case as trial within a trial ensues

A trial within a trial has begun at the Johannesburg High Court in the case involving murder-accused Musa Kekana. The court is set to determine whether certain admissions allegedly made by Kekana, as well as evidence downloaded from devices following his arrest, are admissible.

The state argues the evidence should be allowed, while Kekana’s legal team contends it was obtained unlawfully and should be excluded.

This as the state presented its second witness, private security officer Christiaan Sheppard.

Sheppard testified about the events leading to Kekana’s arrest on April 17 2024.

Vehicles located in the Kew or Bramley area

Sheppard told the court that he was on duty when he received information from police regarding suspects and vehicles they were searching for in connection with the investigation. While patrolling the Houghton and Norwood area, he was contacted by Cpt Sekhobela, who provided descriptions of the vehicles and the address where they were believed to be located in the Kew or Bramley area.

Sheppard said he immediately drove to the address, where he spotted a white Mercedes (Viano) parked outside the property but did not see the white Hyundai i20 that police were also looking for.

“I informed Cpt Sekhobela, who instructed me to continue observing the property,” Sheppard testified.

“I made a U-turn and parked at an apartment building on the same street.”

He explained that he positioned his vehicle to maintain surveillance of the property while remaining unnoticed.

According to Sheppard, a vehicle later approached his position, and he was able to confirm that its registration matched the information he had received.

“As the vehicle came closer, the registration matched, with two male occupants inside,” he said.

“The driver was wearing a long-sleeved mustard shirt and had a muscular face. The passenger was wearing a grey long-sleeved jersey with a white collar, sunglasses and a black beanie.”

Sheppard keeps watchful eye on vehicles

Sheppard told the court that he continued monitoring the property and, at about 8.35am, noticed a white Hyundai i20 matching the description provided by police.

“I contacted Cpt Sekhobela to inform him that the i20 had arrived, and I continued with my observation,” he testified.

Moments later, the Mercedes Viano left the property.

“The driver of the i20 was the one driving the Mercedes. The Mercedes drove towards me and the driver and passenger were the same individuals who had been in the i20,” Sheppard added.

He then followed the Mercedes, which made a U-turn before parking outside a property on 8th Road.

“I pulled off and continued observing the Mercedes,” he told the court.

Sheppard said that shortly afterwards, a man wearing denim overalls with reflective stripes emerged from the property carrying what he described as a magazine (“mag”) and approached the Mercedes. It was at that point, he said, that Cpt Sekhobela and other officers arrived at the scene.

The trial within a trial continues as the court considers whether the disputed evidence can be admitted during the main trial.

The media is prohibited from showing Christiaan Sheppard’s face on camera in accordance with the court’s order.

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