Durban port slowdown threatens SA trade recovery

South Africa’s largest gateway to international trade is once again facing operational strain, raising concerns that persistent congestion at Durban’s container port could undermine the country’s global competitiveness and economic growth.

The South African Freight and Logistics Association (Safla) and the Road Freight Association (RFA) on Wednesday warned that ongoing disruptions at the Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT) are slowing the movement of ships, trucks and cargo throughout the supply chain. The organisations have called for an urgent 30-day recovery compact involving Transnet, terminal operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI), shipping lines, transport companies, labour representatives, eThekwini Municipality and industry stakeholders.

Their warning comes at a time when global trade continues to expand despite geopolitical tensions and tariff-related uncertainty. With international supply chains proving resilient and shipping costs remaining relatively low into 2026, industry leaders argue that South Africa risks losing valuable trade opportunities due to delays at its own ports.

Durban’s strategic role in the economy

According to World Bank trade data, South Africa exported goods worth approximately $116.4-billion (about R1.85-trillion) in 2025 and imported around $104.9-billion, resulting in total merchandise trade exceeding $221-billion.

The World Bank has previously estimated that inefficiencies in South Africa’s rail and port systems have reduced export capacity by as much as 20%, highlighting the critical role transport infrastructure plays in economic performance.

For that reason, Durban is more than a regional harbour. As the country’s busiest container port, it serves as a crucial gateway for imports and exports, supporting manufacturers, retailers, farmers and mining companies across the economy.

Delays worsen after system transition

Safla and the RFA reported that vessels at DGT spent an average of 80 hours waiting at anchorage and a further 106 hours at berth during July.

Conditions reportedly worsened following the mid-August implementation of the NAVIS N4 terminal operating system. The associations said weekly throughput dropped by 26%, while terminal waiting times climbed to between eight and 12 days.

Independent monitoring cited by the industry groups showed the average duration of Durban port calls rising from less than five days in late June to more than 12 days by the end of August. Monthly berth calls have also fallen sharply, dropping from 34 in May to 19 in recent months.

The impact extends well beyond the port itself. Manufacturers awaiting imported components face production delays, exporters risk missing shipping schedules, and businesses handling time-sensitive goods may be forced to resort to costly airfreight alternatives.

Truck operators are also bearing significant financial pressure.

“Transporters are carrying this crisis on their balance sheets,” said RFA chief executive Gavin Kelly.

“Fleets are standing without bookings while fixed costs run, drivers are queuing on Bayhead Road, and every standing hour ends up in the price of goods.”

Reliability matters as much as cost

Industry leaders warn that prolonged uncertainty threatens South Africa’s reputation among global buyers.

While local producers may remain cost-competitive, international customers increasingly prioritise reliability and predictable delivery schedules when selecting suppliers. Any sustained disruption could therefore encourage buyers to source products from alternative countries and markets.

The World Bank has noted that efficient ports reduce trade costs, improve supply chain reliability and support economic growth, while inefficient ports increase costs and weaken competitiveness.

Reform under pressure

The latest difficulties carry added significance because Durban’s container terminal was intended to showcase the benefits of port reform.

ICTSI assumed operational responsibility for DGT on January 1 under a 25-year concession agreement with Transnet. The partnership forms part of broader government efforts to introduce private-sector expertise and investment into South Africa’s freight logistics network.

The World Bank has described the Durban concession as South Africa’s first port terminal concession and a key structural reform aimed at improving freight transport performance.

There have been signs of progress elsewhere. World Bank analysis found that between mid-2024 and August 2025, vessel anchorage across South African ports declined by around 75%, while crane productivity improved and ship working moves increased significantly.

However, a prolonged setback in Durban could raise questions about whether broader reforms are translating into reliable day-to-day operations.

Industry calls for urgent recovery plan

Safla executive officer David Logan said stakeholders should avoid treating supply chain failures as isolated problems.

“Cargo owners and freight forwarders do not experience the port as separate institutions. They experience one chain,” Logan said.

“If systems, straddles, slots, gates, roads or rail fail to align, cargo stops.”

The associations are proposing a unified recovery structure supported by a public performance dashboard tracking vessel waiting times, berth occupancy, crane productivity, equipment availability, yard utilisation, truck turnaround times and rail evacuation rates.

They also want appointment systems aligned with actual terminal capacity and relief measures for cargo owners facing storage, demurrage or detention costs caused by delays outside their control.

A warning for the wider economy

Industry leaders argue that the consequences of congestion stretch far beyond shipping companies and transport operators. Delays at the port ripple through factories, retailers and export businesses, ultimately adding costs for consumers and weakening economic growth.

South Africa’s electricity crisis demonstrated how infrastructure failures can become a significant burden on the wider economy. Freight stakeholders warn that Durban’s current challenges risk creating a similar drag if not addressed quickly.

The ships may be waiting offshore, but the economic costs are already being felt onshore.