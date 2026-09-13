Eight killed in N17 head-on collision on the N17

Eight people, including two children, were killed in a devastating head‑on collision between a Toyota sedan and a Volkswagen sedan on the N17 toll road near the Ermelo Toll Plaza early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at around 1.30am.

Seven of the victims were occupants of the Volkswagen, while the eighth was the driver of the Toyota, who was alone in his vehicle. No additional injuries were reported.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash but reckless or negligent driving has not been ruled out. An investigation is under way.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Jackie Macie expressed condolences to the bereaved families and urged motorists to exercise greater caution.

“Motorists must obey the rules of the road and adjust their driving in line with prevailing weather and road conditions. Greater vigilance is a must, especially when visibility is affected,” Macie said.

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