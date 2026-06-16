Eight killed in N4 taxi and truck collision near Ngodwana

Eight people lost their lives and one person was seriously injured in a collision involving a minibus taxi believed to be from Mozambique and a truck on the N4 Toll Road between Ngodwana and Waterval Onder on Tuesday morning, June 16.

The crash occurred while both vehicles were travelling towards Mbombela, according to the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison.

Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said eight people were declared dead at the scene, while one person who sustained serious injuries was rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

“According to reports, both vehicles were travelling towards Mbombela when they were involved in the accident. Motorists are advised to avoid the road to prevent delays as emergency personnel continue recovery operations,” said Mmusi.

Taxi registered in Mozambique

Mmusi confirmed that the taxi has a Mozambican registration.

“The minibus taxi has a Mozambican registration, and we are still trying to verify the identities of the deceased.”

Emergency services, law enforcement officials and traffic authorities responded to the scene, where recovery and clearing operations were underway. Authorities warned that significant traffic disruptions were expected along the route as emergency personnel continued their work.

Mmusi added that the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More information will be released as investigations continue.

Bus accident on Monday

This accident follows another tragic bus accident that occurred on the N2 near Peddie (Eastern Cape) on Monday morning.

Five people died after a collision between a bakkie and a long-distance bus, according to the Eastern Cape Department of Transport.

The crash occurred at approximately 7.30am and involved a bus travelling from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town and a bakkie carrying six occupants.

Four people travelling in the bakkie were declared dead at the scene when emergency services arrived. A fifth occupant later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment, bringing the death toll to five.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said all the fatalities were occupants of the bakkie.

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