EMPD officer in court over R15m precious stones theft

An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer and a civilian have appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and fraud in connection with the alleged theft of precious stones worth nearly R15-million.

The EMPD official, Adrian Norman Mackenzie and his co-accused, Etienne van der Walt, appeared in court following allegations that they robbed a complainant of six boxes containing high-grade sugilite and manganese stones, commonly referred to as precious stones, valued at approximately R14.9-million.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the alleged robbery took place at premises in Killarney, Johannesburg, on February 11, 2023.

The state alleged that the accused assaulted the complainant and, while armed with firearms, threatened to inflict grievous bodily harm before taking possession of the stones.

False representation

Prosecutors further alleged that Mackenzie, another EMPD official and their civilian co-accused falsely presented themselves as members of a multidisciplinary law enforcement team.

“The accused falsely represented themselves as members of a multidisciplinary law enforcement team comprising EMPD and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) officers investigating alleged lithium smuggling activities,” said NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

The state further alleged that the accused misrepresented themselves as being authorised to conduct law enforcement operations in the Johannesburg area.

Prosecutors contend that the accused deliberately made these representations to convince the complainant that the operation was legitimate.

“The state alleges that these representations were false and were intended to induce the complainant into believing that a legitimate law enforcement operation was being conducted,” Mohlathole added.

‘Operation intended to unlawfully seize valuable stones’

According to the prosecution, the operation was allegedly intended to unlawfully seize the valuable stones.

“The true purpose of the operation was to unlawfully deprive the complainant of the precious stones.”

The state also alleges that the EMPD officials acted outside the limits of their lawful authority.

“The EMPD officials were operating outside their lawful jurisdiction, which is limited to the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality,” the NPA said.

The case has been postponed to July 16 for formal bail applications.

Both accused remain in custody pending their next court appearance.

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