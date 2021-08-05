Thembisa Mdoda hospitalised, says she is not doing well

Johannesburg – Actress and Presenter Thembisa Mdoda told her fans through her Instagram story yesterday that she was in the hospital and was not doing well.

She did not reveal what she had been admitted for, but reminded everyone to stay safe and that it was a heavy day.

She also posted a tribute to Shona Ferguson, who was laid to rest at a private ceremony yesterday.

“He believed in all of us and showed it too. What do we do with all this heartache,” asked Mdoda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@thembisamdoda)

Thembisa is the sister of the popular radio host, Anele Mdoda.

Also read:

Editorial: Ferguson a true pioneering spirit

Tributes for Shona Ferguson

#MohaleConfessions: Fergusons dragged into Somhale’s meltdown

Listen: Exclusive Mohale Motaung’s interview

Connie Ferguson on verge of breakdown

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom