Eskom welcomes convictions in Kusile corruption case

Eskom has welcomed the convictions of former contractor Michael Lomas and businessman Hudson Kgomoeswana in connection with historical procurement irregularities and corruption linked to the Kusile Power Station project.

The power utility described the outcome as a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to ensuring accountability for those who sought to unlawfully enrich themselves through the misuse of public funds. Eskom said the convictions reinforce the importance of strengthening governance and maintaining strict oversight across its operations.

Collaborative efforts lead to successful prosecution

Eskom acknowledged the extensive collaboration between the organisation, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders whose collective efforts contributed to securing the convictions.

The utility remains an active participant in coordinated anti-corruption initiatives led through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, the Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee, and other government-led structures established to combat fraud, corruption, theft and related criminal activities.

These partnerships continue to improve information sharing, expand investigative capacity and enhance law enforcement coordination, supporting arrests, prosecutions and convictions where evidence warrants action.

Key Outcomes

Convictions secured against Michael Lomas and Hudson Kgomoeswana for corruption linked to the Kusile Power Station project.

Continued collaboration between Eskom, law enforcement agencies and government structures in combating corruption and fraud.

Ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, procurement oversight and internal controls across the organisation.

Strengthening governance and accountability

The Kusile matter forms part of several historical procurement irregularity and corruption cases that have been under investigation and legal review. While the offences relate to conduct that occurred in previous years, Eskom says it continues to bolster its governance framework, procurement oversight mechanisms, internal controls and investigative capabilities.

These measures form part of the organisation’s broader turnaround strategy and long-term sustainability objectives, aimed at restoring operational efficiency and safeguarding public resources.

Eskom also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts to recover losses resulting from fraud and corruption, where legally permissible and in accordance with applicable processes.

Integrity remains a core value

The utility emphasised that the overwhelming majority of Eskom employees perform their duties with integrity and professionalism. It reiterated that decisive action will continue to be taken against any individual found to have engaged in fraud, corruption or related criminal conduct.

Eskom said it remains committed to protecting public resources, recovering losses arising from corruption and helping to restore public confidence in both the organisation and South Africa’s energy sector.

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