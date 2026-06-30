Ex-DA leader Steenhuisen’s demotion confirmed as Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the national executive which have resulted in former AA leader John Steenhuisen being downgraded to deputy minister and effectively no longer being in cabinet.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed in a media statement that Steenhuisen has been removed as agriculture minister following consultations with DA leadership within the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The reshuffle, which affects additional key portfolios, including environment, trade and industry, energy, higher education, and water and sanitation, comes after DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis moved to trigger a Cabinet reshuffle and demote his predecessor Steenhuisen. This rattled the party’s caucus, with some MPs accusing Hill-Lewis of making key decisions behind closed doors.

The reshuffle will also see Dina Pule bouncing back into the cabinet as social development minister after the president, Jacob Zuma, fired her due to improper conduct.

The reshuffle also formally ends the tenure of several deputy ministers. Among them is former Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy Samantha Graham-Mare, who received a formal letter from Ramaphosa informing her of her removal with immediate effect.

The letter, dated Tuesday, states: “This serves to inform you that, I hereby, in terms of section 93(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, remove you as Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy.”

Ramaphosa thanked Graham-Mare “for your service as a member of the National Executive”.

The presidency said the appointments were made in accordance with the constitution following consultations required under the GNU framework.

New ministers appointed

In terms of section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution, Ramaphosa has appointed:

Willem Aucamp as Minister of Agriculture; and

David Maynier as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

Deputy ministers named

In accordance with section 93(1)(a) of the Constitution, the president has also appointed:

John Steenhuisen as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

Alexandra Abrahams as Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy

Jack Bloom as Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation

Yusuf Cassim as Deputy Minister of Higher Education

GNU consultation key to changes

The Presidency said the appointments follow consultation with the Democratic Alliance as a partner in the GNU, underscoring the collaborative nature of the current administration.

The reshuffle introduces new leadership across critical economic and service delivery departments, which are central to government’s reform agenda.

Ramaphosa extended his best wishes to the incoming ministers and deputy ministers, expressing confidence in their ability to serve the country effectively.

The latest reshuffle is one of the most significant changes to the executive since the GNU was established after the 2024 general election. It retains the DA’s presence in Cabinet while redistributing key responsibilities among senior party leaders and introducing new faces into the executive.

All the appointments and removals take effect immediately.