Experts call for Americans to be treated in America

Most of the 13 US treatment centres in a government-funded hospital network for severe infectious diseases were ready to handle patients, including those with Ebola if needed, representatives from the hospitals said this week.
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- Most of the 13 US treatment centers in a government-funded hospital network for severe infectious diseases are ready to handle patients.
- The centers are equipped to treat patients with Ebola if necessary.
- Hospital representatives confirmed their preparedness this week.
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