Families of slain cyclists still waiting for justice

A landmark court victory has given one grieving family closure, but three other cyclist death cases remain bogged down in the legal system, prompting fresh calls for tougher prosecutions and stronger road safety measures.

The families of three cyclists killed on South Africa’s roads are still waiting for justice as their cases continue to wind through the courts, prompting the Pedal Power Association (PPA) to renew calls for tougher prosecutions, harsher sentences and improved police investigations.

The renewed pressure comes after the Durban High Court dismissed an appeal by Giuliano Contu, who was convicted of culpable homicide for the death of cyclist Veven Naidoo.

Naidoo died from severe head injuries after Contu knocked him down on Durban’s M4 and fled the scene. Contu was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in 2024 and, following the dismissal of his appeal, will now begin serving his sentence.

Holding reckless motorists accountable

PPA chief executive Neil Robinson welcomed the ruling, describing it as an important step towards holding reckless motorists accountable.

“We wish to thank the National Prosecuting Authority in Durban for seeking justice on behalf of Veven Naidoo’s family and the cycling community,” Robinson said.

While the Naidoo family has finally seen the legal process reach a conclusion, Robinson said several other families remain trapped in lengthy court processes.

One of those cases is that of 21-year-old Princeton University student and rower Kerry Grundlingh, who was killed while cycling with her father in a dedicated cycle lane in the Cradle of Humankind in July last year.

According to the PPA, concerns over the initial police investigation led the family to appoint its own attorney, who uncovered evidence that differed from the original findings. The case docket was eventually submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court after a subpoena was issued, but a decision on whether criminal charges will be brought has yet to be made.

“There has been no response from the authorities regarding charges. The PPA will continue to support her family in their pursuit of justice for Kerry,” Robinson said.

Sheriff was killed during a training ride

The organisation is also monitoring the case involving Idries Sheriff, 41, who was killed during a training ride on Victoria Road in Camps Bay on December 16 last year after a BMW allegedly crossed into the opposite lane and struck him head-on.

The driver, Bongani Mthethwa, was arrested at the scene and faces charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, as well as driving under the influence. His release on R15 000 bail sparked public criticism.

The matter has been postponed several times and is expected to return to the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 14 August.

“There needs to be consequences for unlawful actions on our roads,” Robinson said.

The family of 61-year-old Landon la Grange is also awaiting justice after he was killed in April when a minibus taxi allegedly overtook traffic into the lane of oncoming vehicles.

The accused, Siyabonga Myabalala, was only charged with culpable homicide weeks after the crash. His latest court appearance ended in another postponement after his lawyer failed to appear. The case has been postponed to October 13.

Call for stricter bail conditions

The PPA says it has appointed legal monitors in the Sheriff case and continues working with investigating officers across different provinces to track progress in the outstanding matters.

Its campaign has also received support from Members of Parliament Ian Cameron and Nicholas Gotsell, who have backed calls for greater accountability within the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority.

The association is calling for quicker prosecutorial decisions on outstanding dockets, stricter bail conditions and sentences for motorists involved in fatal crashes, and specialised SAPS training to ensure crashes involving cyclists are properly investigated.

“The PPA will continue to advocate for harsher sentencing, proper investigations and stronger support from the NPA as we seek justice for all cyclists killed on our roads,” Robinson said.

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