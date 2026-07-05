Fashion hits and misses and not much African allure at the races

Every Durban July theme comes with excitement, anticipation and, inevitably, confusion. This year’s Country Allure was no different.

It might have looked straightforward on paper but by the time guests arrived at Greyville Racecourse, it was clear that the brief had become one of the most debated in recent years.

For some, it meant cowboy hats, suede boots, denim, leather, fringe and oversized belt buckles. The influence of Western fashion was impossible to miss. It was glamorous and inspired by the American South, where country music and ranch culture have become global style statements.

For others, the theme called for something closer to home. They looked to the rich traditions of rural South Africa.

The outfits featured natural fabrics, earthy colours, beadwork, handcrafted details and modern interpretations of heritage. It was impossible to ignore the looks that wondered if they should go glitz and glam and if sparkles go with umqhele.

A few guests embraced florals and linen, while others arrived in dramatic gowns with feathers, embroidery and exaggerated silhouettes. The colour palette reflected the landscape — warm browns, terracotta, olive green, cream and sand, punctuated by bold reds, emerald greens and flashes of gold.

Too often, the inspiration seemed to come from Hollywood’s idea of country.

South Africa has no shortage of rural inspiration. From cattle ranches in the Eastern Cape, vineyards in the Western Cape and sugar cane fields in KwaZulu-Natal, the countryside is as diverse as its people. Add the craftsmanship of artisans, traditional beadwork, woven textures and indigenous fabrics and the possibilities become endless.

The most memorable looks were those that understood the balance. They nodded to the global country aesthetic without losing their South African identity.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July never lacked in atmosphere, though. Greyville racecourse buzzed from the early hours as guests arrived dressed for the occasion. Champagne flowed, music echoed across the marquees and photographers moved through the crowds searching for standout moments.

It challenged people to think about what country means in a South African context. Some found the answer in cowboy culture; others found it in heritage. Between the two lay an opportunity to create something ours.

The theme sparked a conversation about identity, inspiration and originality. In the end, perhaps the real allure of the countryside is not found in a cowboy hat but in telling a story that feels authentically South African.