Five police sergeants in court over ‘graft, extortion’

Five Vanderbijlpark police sergeants have appeared in court on charges of corruption and extortion after allegedly demanding money from a local business owner in exchange for not making an arrest.
The accused, Sergeants Johannes Thakhisi (45), Ntombeko Seya (44), Mpho Molatedi (39), Nhlanhla Sithole (42), and Tlokotsi Kganya (36), appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Regional Court on Tuesday, July 7.
The matter was postponed to July 13 for further investigation.
According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the five officers are attached to the Vanderbijlpark SAPS Task Team and were charged following an investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Vaal Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) unit.
October 2024 incident
The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place on October 27 2024.
The Hawks claim the officers conducted a raid at the Oreo Supermarket under the pretext of searching for illicit cigarettes.
During the operation, the officers allegedly demanded R100,000 from the business owner to avoid arrest. Following negotiations involving a third party, the amount was allegedly reduced to R25,000.
The complainant subsequently reported the matter to the Hawks’ Vaal Serious Corruption Investigation unit.
Sting operation
An undercover sting operation was authorised in an attempt to catch the suspects accepting the money. However, the operation was unsuccessful after the suspects allegedly failed to collect the cash due to operational delays.
Despite the setback, investigators continued gathering evidence. The Hawks said additional allegations of threats and intimidation against the complainant were later incorporated into the case docket.
Following the conclusion of the investigation, the matter was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who authorised criminal prosecution.
Summonses were served on all five accused officers on June 18, compelling their appearance in court this week.
The case is expected to return to the Vanderbijlpark Regional Court on July 13.
- Five Vanderbijlpark police sergeants were charged with corruption and extortion for allegedly demanding money from a local business owner to avoid arrest.
- The incident occurred on October 27, 2024, during a raid at Oreo Supermarket, where officers initially demanded R100,000, later reduced to R25,000 through negotiations.
- The Hawks’ Vaal Serious Corruption Investigation unit launched an undercover sting operation that failed to catch the officers accepting the bribe due to delays.
- Additional allegations of threats and intimidation against the complainant were added to the case, which was prosecuted after approval from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
- The accused sergeants appeared in Vanderbijlpark Regional Court on July 7, with the case postponed to July 13 for further investigation.
Five
An undercover sting operation was authorised in an attempt to catch the suspects accepting the money. However, the operation was unsuccessful after the suspects allegedly failed to collect the cash due to operational delays.
Despite the setback, investigators continued gathering evidence.
Summonses were served on all five accused officers on June 18, compelling their appearance in court this week.