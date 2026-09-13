Former Hanyani pupil bets on his old school’s 100% dream

When Godfrey Nefolovhodwe talks about Hanyani Secondary, he does not speak about it as a place somewhere in his past. He only waxes lyrical about the bastion of learning he wants to see it develop into.

This former Hanyani Secondary pupil works with the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in the surrounding communities, where learners are given access to resources he could not even imagine when he was sitting in the same classrooms.

Godfrey grew up in Gwakwani and attended Hanyani from Grade 8 until Matric. At the time, getting an education meant navigating more than the usual demands of school. He walked 14km to and from his lessons every day.

During his schooling, Hanyani Secondary struggled with basic resources, including reliable water, internet access and a library. “I passed Grade 12 not knowing even a single university. It was so tough,” he said.

His circumstances began to change after he became involved in UJ’s community engagement work in the area. And what started as volunteer work eventually led to him joining the university as a laboratory assistant.

And with Hanyani’s matric pass rate rising from 57.4% in 2023 to 94.7% in 2025, Godfrey believes the school should no longer be thinking about simply improving but also about reaching higher.

“My wish is to see Hanyani at the top. I know it’s not easy, but if they can get a 100% pass rate, I’d be proud,” he said.

Today, Godfrey is involved in the University of Johannesburg’s projects in Gwakwani, Matatani, Mbodi and Hanyani, giving him a unique view of how the school and surrounding communities have developed.

Since 2014, UJ has worked with the communities on projects addressing challenges including water, energy, connectivity and education.

At Hanyani, the work has included solar power and the Tshumisano Learning Centre, which provides computers, books, learning materials and internet access.

Principal Thifhelimbilu Ndou said the school’s results had improved since its collaboration with UJ. He believes one reason for the previous low pass rates was due to the lack of opportunities for learners to conduct experiments themselves.

“Before we collaborated with UJ we were at 57.4%. Last year our results were 94.7%. This is a great improvement. I’m very excited because the results are improving. This year we are going for 100%”, said Ndou.

The latest development came on September 7, when UJ in partnership with Barloworld, officially unveiled a state-of-the-art Science Centre at Hanyani.

The centre is equipped with microscopes, 3D-printing technology and digital learning resources, giving learners greater access to practical science education.

For science HOD and teacher Ms Mulamuleli Mbedzi, the facility has changed how learners experience the subject.

“Learners are no longer just hearing about cells in a textbook, they can literally see them,” she said.

UJ Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi said the Science Centre represented a meaningful investment in the youth and communities in general.