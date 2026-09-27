Four men shot dead in Khayelitsha

Western Cape police are investigating a quadruple murder after four men were gunned down in Mthuma Street, Site C, Khayelitsha on Saturday evening.

Khayelitsha police responded at around 7.15pm and discovered three victims with multiple gunshot wounds. Two were found inside a stationary vehicle, while the third lay next to it. All three were declared dead at the scene.

A fourth victim, who had also sustained gunshot wounds, was taken to a medical facility in a private vehicle but succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

According to initial information, the victims were inside the vehicle when gunmen opened fire. The motive for the attack remains unclear and no arrests have been made.

Detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation, working to establish the circumstances behind the shooting and to identify those responsible.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to assist the investigation by contacting Khayelitsha SAPS or the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600 10111. Information can also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS App.

Western Cape SAPS management condemned the “senseless loss of life” and appealed to the community to help bring the perpetrators to justice.