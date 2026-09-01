From Scorpions investigator to SIU boss: Who is Leonard Lekgetho?

Advocate Leonard Gaoretelelwe Lekgetho has taken over permanently as head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment on Monday evening.

Lekgetho had been acting in the position since advocate Andy Mothibi left the SIU in February to become National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

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He brings more than two decades of forensic-investigation experience to one of South Africa’s key anti-corruption institutions.

The presidency said the appointment was made to secure the stability of the unit and its ongoing impact in the fight against crime.

But who is Lekgetho, and what does his record tell the public about the man now tasked with leading the SIU?

Starting off in the Scorpions

His career began in the former Directorate of Special Operations, previously known as the Scorpions, where he worked as a forensic investigator.

According to 2017 government profile records, his career with the Scorpions started in 1999 before his move to the SIU from 2007.

Within the SIU, Lekgetho progressed through positions including chief forensic investigator, project manager, projects director, and chief national investigations officer before becoming chief operations officer.

The Presidency describes his experience as spanning 19 years at the SIU, from investigation to his recent portfolio of Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Qualified for the job

He holds degrees in law, education, and science, as well as qualifications in forensic auditing and cyber law.

The combination of law, forensic auditing, criminal justice, cyber law and geographic information systems has increasingly become relevant to SIU investigations, which now involve sophisticated procurement systems, financial transactions and digital evidence.

Experience in high-profile investigations

Lekgetho previously briefed Parliament on the investigation into the National Lotteries Commission, where the SIU was probing more than R2 billion in alleged corruption and irregularities.

He has also been involved in investigations into National Treasury’s Integrated Financial Management System, SITA, the SABC, NSFAS and COVID-19 procurement.

In a 2025 briefing to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts in South African politics (SCOPA) on the National Lotteries Commission probe, he told members of parliament that more than R2 billion was under investigation, while only R9.5 million had been recovered at the time.

The SIU had made 15 criminal referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority, with former NLC chief operating officer Philemon Letwaba and former board chair Professor Alfred Nevhutanda among those implicated in the investigation.

The figures prompted questions from SCOPA about accountability at the NLC and the oversight of its board.

Since becoming acting head, Lekgetho has been publicly associated with the SIU’s investigation into corruption and maladministration at Home Affairs. The investigation uncovered alleged manipulation of immigration processes, document fraud and networks involving officials and intermediaries.

In June, Lekgetho also presented findings from the SIU’s investigation into the Free State government’s bursary programme, which identified more than R8 million in irregular expenditure.

Recently, Lekgetho said government must intervene in procurement to ensure that large-scale fraud and corruption, like that at the Tembisa Hospital, does not happen again.

The Presidency described the SIU as an agency with a mandate to investigate serious allegations of corruption, malpractice and maladministration involving state institutions, assets and public money.

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