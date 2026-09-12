Gauteng calls on NPOs to partner in building stronger communities

The work of transforming communities cannot be left to government alone. Across Gauteng, Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) remain an important part of the social development sector, working directly with communities and responding to some of the most pressing social challenges facing our province.

It is against this background that the Gauteng Department of Social Development is calling on qualifying NPOs to partner with the department to address the social issues affecting communities in Gauteng. The proposals requested are for a three-year period starting from 2027/2028 to 2029/2030 financial years. The funding will cover the period stated and continued support will be subject to compliance to the funding requirements that will be stipulated in the Service Level Agreement that will be entered into by the NPOs and the department.

This call is more than an invitation to apply for funding. It is an opportunity for organisations with credible programmes, capacity and a commitment to community development to contribute meaningfully to the province’s social development agenda.

Funding opportunities across key social programmes

The department is seeking proposals that respond to the needs of communities and support its mandate of promoting social welfare, protection, development and improved quality of life.

The funding call covers a range of social and community development interventions. These include services addressing substance abuse, support to families, HIV and AIDS prevention and care, childcare and protection, crime prevention, victim empowerment, services for persons with disabilities, older persons and homeless people.

The department is also looking for proposals that can strengthen community development through welfare-to-work initiatives, youth development, skills development, community nutrition and development programmes and initiatives that create opportunities for people to become more self-reliant.

Collaboration rather than competition

This means there is space for organisations that are already doing meaningful work in communities and have programmes that are aligned with the department’s priorities. NPOs are encouraged to build strong networks with one another, share resources where possible and work collaboratively rather than viewing the sector as a space for competition. The social challenges facing communities are interconnected and require coordinated responses, practical partnerships and a shared commitment to improving the lives of Gauteng residents.

Importantly, funding must be accompanied by responsibility. Organisations applying must be properly registered, compliant with the relevant legislations and able to demonstrate that they have the capacity to deliver the programmes they are proposing. Their projects must fall within the mandate of social development and must demonstrate a clear benefit to the communities they serve.

For organisations involved in skills development, there must also be a clear pathway for beneficiaries beyond training, including opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship or other forms of economic participation.

The call therefore presents an opportunity for the NPO sector to put forward practical and sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by communities across Gauteng.

The NPOs should also demonstrate the ability to sustain itself to ensure that the services rendered and systems are effective and efficient and the governing structure and staff employed are professional and vetted against the National Sex Offenders Register and Child Protection Register. The department encourages qualifying organisations to take the opportunity seriously and to ensure that their proposals clearly demonstrate what they intend to achieve, who will benefit and how their programmes will contribute to meaningful social change.

Application process and deadline

Applications must be submitted using the prescribed Departmental application process. Proposals should be completed in full and submitted to NPOApplications.Socdev@gauteng.gov.za.

The closing date for submissions is September 30 2026 at midnight. Late, incomplete or incorrectly submitted applications will not be considered.

The department’s call for proposals is ultimately about strengthening the partnership between government and civil society. Gauteng needs organisations that are ready to move beyond ideas and deliver programmes that make a real difference in people’s lives.

For NPOs with the right programmes, the right capacity and a genuine commitment to serving communities, this is an opportunity to step forward.

The call is open. The opportunity is there. Now is the time for organisations to put forward proposals that can help build stronger, healthier and more resilient communities across Gauteng.