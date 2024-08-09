Gauteng implements initiatives to promote breastfeeding

The Gauteng health department reports that the rates of exclusive breastfeeding in South Africa are currently low.

Furthermore, the province’s exclusive breastfeeding rate was 42.7% at 14 weeks of infancy before sharply dropping to 7.4% at six months, according to data from the 2023/2024 District Health Information System.

According to the department, this makes undernutrition worse, since 6.4% of deaths in Gauteng in 2023–2024 will result from severe acute malnutrition.

Therefore, breastfeeding is recommended for the optimal health and wellbeing of mother and child, particularly for new and young mothers.

“Breastfeeding offers unmatched health benefits for mothers and their children,” said Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the MEC for health and wellness in Gauteng.

“As the baby develops, a mother’s breastmilk provides the perfect nutrition tailored to the baby’s needs, boosting immunity and reducing the risk of infection.

“Infants who are breastfed exclusively for the first six months of life are less likely to suffer from common illnesses such as diarrhoea and pneumonia.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko said that the department is implementing several initiatives aimed at promoting, protecting, and supporting breastfeeding in line with this year’s theme, “Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All.”

Support for mothers

One such initiative is offering comprehensive services to support mothers in exclusively breastfeeding for six months, as well as continuing for up to two years and beyond.

“All public hospitals in the province are implementing the Mother Baby Friendly Initiative (MBFI) and Kangaroo Mother Care, which are initiatives that focus on improving the care and outcomes for mothers and their newborn babies.

“The MBFI outlines a set of 10 steps that hospitals and maternity centres can implement to become ‘baby-friendly’ and promote breastfeeding,” the MEC said.

Concurrently, Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg’s, demonstrated its dedication to equity, diversity, and inclusion (ED&I) by introducing its Mother’s Rooms facility at its Springs manufacturing facility in Ekurhuleni.

This facility supports the company’s efforts to support women during various phases of life.

The new facility provides a supportive environment for employees returning from maternity leave by offering private spaces where breastfeeding mothers can pump and store milk.

It includes educational resources on breakfast feeding, a kitchenette fitted with a steriliser, a microwave and a sink for cleaning and sanitising pump parts and bottles, as well as a coffee station offering lactation biscuits.

ED&I is part of Kellanova’s strategy

Kellanova also reserved parking spaces close to the plant entrance for expectant staff members to lessen their walking distance.

“The ED&I is at the heart of our strategy at Kellanova,” said Philip Nieman, the general manager at Kellanova.

“The company believes women’s empowerment extends beyond parity to creating opportunities for growth and removing barriers to create an inclusive and enabling environment for women to thrive.

“The Mother’s Rooms facility is a step forward in that direction.

“We have been on a progressive journey to increase women’s representation in our workforce, and I am pleased that today, women represent 41% of our total workforce, with 52% of women in managerial roles.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content