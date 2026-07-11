Gauteng MEC lashes disgruntled contractors for undermining department projects

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and COGTA, Jacob Mamabolo, has strongly condemned contractors and subcontractors who, after being removed from government projects for poor performance, allegedly seek to damage the reputation of the department through public accusations.

According to the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure and Property Management, several allegations have recently been made by contractors terminated from projects, including Semphato Secondary School and the Bantu Bonke Early Childhood Development Centre. The department maintains that these claims are aimed at discrediting its efforts to enforce accountability and improve project delivery across the province.

The criticism comes as the department intensifies implementation of its turnaround strategy, which focuses on strengthening oversight, improving financial management and enhancing governance across infrastructure projects. The strategy has resulted in increased scrutiny of projects and the introduction of consequence management measures where non-performance is identified.

Mamabolo said the department remains committed to ensuring that public infrastructure projects are delivered efficiently and to the required standards. Officials argue that decisive action against underperforming contractors is necessary to safeguard public resources and improve service delivery.

The department highlighted the Bantu Bonke Early Childhood Development Centre in Three Rivers, within the Sedibeng District Municipality, as an example of the turnaround strategy in action. Following the termination of a contractor due to poor performance, a replacement contractor was appointed and successfully completed the project.

The facility has since received a certificate of occupancy from the relevant regulatory authorities and is expected to be officially opened by the Gauteng Provincial Government in the near future.

Department spokesperson Theo Nkonki said the successful completion of the project demonstrates the value of enforcing accountability and taking corrective action when projects fail to meet expected standards.

The Gauteng Provincial Government says it will continue to prioritise effective governance, oversight and delivery of infrastructure projects that benefit communities across the province.