Gauteng premier suspends traffic police chief inspector Samuel Mashaba

The Gauteng Office of the Premier has suspended the provincial traffic police chief inspector Samuel Mashaba, pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary process.

The decision comes in the wake of testimony delivered by Mashaba before the Madlanga Commission, where he made admissions relating to conduct that may constitute serious violations of the Public Service Code of Conduct, departmental policies, and laws governing public servants.

According to the Office of the Premier’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, the admissions include allegations involving the misuse of official powers entrusted to him as a law enforcement officer, the misuse of departmental tools and state resources, and the acceptance of compensation from a member of the public under circumstances that raise concerns about ethical conduct and potential conflicts of interest.

The provincial government has emphasised that it views these allegations in a serious light and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and professionalism across all its institutions. The suspension takes immediate effect.

In line with procedural fairness and labour law requirements, Chief Inspector Mashaba has been instructed to surrender all tools of trade, including phones, firearms, and laptops. He has also been barred from accessing government buildings or engaging with staff members, as authorities believe such interactions could compromise ongoing investigations.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government remains committed to building an ethical, capable, and professional public service that serves residents with honesty and integrity,” the statement read. “Any conduct that undermines public trust in government institutions will be dealt with decisively and in accordance with the law.”